HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three snow plows and several other vehicles went up in flames in a fire at the DPW garage in Hudson on Tuesday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire at 1 Municipal Drive around 5 p.m. found heavy smoke coming from the garage, according to Hudson Fire Chief Jamie Desautels and Police Chief Richard DiPersio.

On entry, crews encountered three large snow plows on fire. The snow plows and three other DPW vehicles were damaged. The building was significantly damaged and is not operational.

No one was inside, and there were no injuries. A preliminary investigation found that the fire began in a sanding truck parked inside the garage. The fire does not appear to be suspicious.

The garage is located behind the town administration building, but that was not affected.

“We are grateful to all first responders who came to the scene and assisted in fighting the fire,” said Eric Ryder, Hudson Department of Public Works director. “Quick action by all made sure that the fire did not damage more equipment.”

On-scene mutual aid aid was provided by Marlborough, Northborough, Stow and Sudbury. Berlin and Clinton covered Hudson’s stations.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)