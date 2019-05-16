3 Somerville residents arrested in connection with weekend shooting in Harvard Square

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Somerville residents have been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting in Harvard Square that left a Cambridge man injured, officials said.

David Pleitez, 18, Joao Bonicenha, 19, and a 16-year-old were arrested Thursday after an 18-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired around 3:30 a.m. found four shell casings on Eliot Street and were told three suspects were seen fleeing in the area of JFK Street.

Prior to the shooting, two groups were reportedly involved in several altercations in the Harvard Square area near the Eliot Street garage.

After positively identifying the suspects, arrest warrants were secured for Pleitez, Bonicenha, and the juvenile, police said. They were taken into custody at their homes in Somerville. A vehicle involved in the shooting was also seized.

Pleitez and the juvenile suspect are facing several charges including attempted murder, carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and possession of a firearm without an FID card.

Bonicenha is facing charges of attempted murder and accessory after the fact.

Pleitez and Bonicenha are slated to be arraigned Thursday in Cambridge District Court. The 16-year-old suspect is expected to be arraigned at the Middlesex County Juvenile Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

