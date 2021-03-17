NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A Natick barn built in 1815 went up in flames early Wednesday morning, killing three sows.

The Natick Community Organic Farm says their barn became consumed by fire around 4:30 a.m.

The new farm dog, Eddy, is being credited with alerting workers to the blaze.

The farm has been closed until Monday as the fire department investigates the cause of the fire.

