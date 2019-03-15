3 Spencer police officers hospitalized after being exposed to methamphetamine during traffic stop

SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) – Three police officers in Spencer were taken to the hospital Thursday night after being exposed to methamphetamine, officials said.

The drug was discovered inside a vehicle after officers stopped the operator for driving erratically around 10 p.m., according to the Spencer Police Department.

“The operator was determined to be unlicensed and the motor vehicle was towed,” Spencer Police Sgt. Norman Hodgerney said. “An inventory of that motor vehicle per our policy was conducted.”

Two officers became light-headed and dizzy after becoming exposed. A third was also transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was also hospitalized.

A level 1 hazmat was declared for Spencer police cruisers, the police department, and for the suspect vehicle.

“There meters alerted to the methamphetamine presence and identified as methamphetamine hydrochloride,” Hodgerney said.

The officers and suspect have since been released from the hospital.

This incident is still under investigation but police say they will likely file charges against the suspect.

Update the three Police Officers and the suspect have or will be released from the hospital tonight and The white substance was identified as Methamphetamine Hydrochloride. This incident is still under investigation and we anticipate motor vehicle and drug charges to follow. pic.twitter.com/Bdn91a1YYD — Spencer Police (@SpencerMAPolice) March 15, 2019

