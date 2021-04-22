From left Officer Luis Delgado (3 years on the job), middle Ofc. Josue Cruz (6 years on the job), right Ofc. Francisco Luna (10 years on the job) Courtesy of Springfield police

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Springfield police officers are being credited with saving the life of a 3-month-old baby boy who had stopped breathing on Tuesday morning.

Officers Francisco Luna, Josue Cruz and Luis Delgado were responding to a report of a baby not breathing at a home in the Mason Square neighborhood around 11 a.m. when they were led upstairs to where the mother was performing CPR on the baby, who was motionless with skin that appeared to be blue in color, according to Springfield police.

The officers took over CPR and provided the baby with oxygen.

After about five minutes, the baby spit up, regained consciousness, and began to breathe on his own.

“These officers did an amazing job,” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said in a statement. “Officers are trained in so many different areas and life-saving techniques are one of them. When a baby is in distress that can be one of the most difficult calls officers ever respond to, but to know that the baby is on the road to recovery and these officers helped prevent a tragedy, I am just so proud of them.”

The mother and baby were transported to Baystate Medical Center’s Pediatric Unit for further medical treatment.

The mother says the baby is doing well.

“God Bless! First of all, I am very happy that mom and baby are doing well,” Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said in a statement. “Simply tremendous life-saving work by Officers Luna, Cruz, and Delgado. Sometimes people forget that our police officers are not only brave, compassionate, but also, sentinels of peace making for a better and healthier community. These stories need to be told more often.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)