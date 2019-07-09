3 stabbed in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say three people were stabbed at random in downtown Seattle and a suspect is in custody.

Seattle Police responded to a call about 10 a.m. Tuesday. Police said in a blotter post that two people were taken to a hospital, including a 75-year-old man who was stabbed in the neck and a 77-year-old man who was stabbed in the back. Police say both were in stable condition.

Police say a third man who was stabbed in the forearm was treated at the scene.

Police say a 29-year-old man was arrested nearby. Police say officers recovered a knife the suspect discarded in a package delivery truck as well as the man’s clothes, which he removed as he fled.

Police booked the man into jail for investigation of assault and a Washington State Department of Corrections violation.

