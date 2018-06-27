3 state troopers arrested, facing theft of government funds charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three state troopers, two who recently retired and one who was recently suspended, have been arrested and are facing theft of government funds charges.

The United States Attorney’s Office will discuss the arrests during a press conference Wednesday at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston at 11 a.m.

The announcement comes after State Police Col. Kerry Gilpin announced in March that dozens of active and retired troopers were under investigation after an audit uncovered discrepancies between the hours they worked and the pay they received in 2016.

