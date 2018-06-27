3 state troopers charged with taking overtime pay for no-show shifts

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — Three recently suspended or retired state troopers have been arrested and accused of stealing government funds for putting in for overtime shifts they didn’t work.

Federal court records unsealed Wednesday show that former Lt. Paul Cesan, 50, of Southwick, and troopers Gary Herman, 45, of Chester, and David Wilson, 57, of Charlton, are charged with embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds. All three were assigned to the recently disbanded Troop E and are expected to appear in U.S. District Court in Boston later Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, in 2016, Wilson claimed about $12,450 in overtime for shifts he didn’t work; Herman collected about $12,000 for shifts he either ended early or didn’t show up for; and Cesan received $29,287 for shifts he didn’t work.

Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s office are expected to meet with reporters later in the day.

The documents say the troopers submitted fraudulent traffic citations to make it appear they had been working.

Three Massachusetts state troopers arrested and charged with theft from an agency. Two retired one suspended pic.twitter.com/TrzZEZEkJp — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) June 27, 2018

