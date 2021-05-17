3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday.

In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.

The clinic in Revere will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday and the clinic in Brockton 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, while the Yarmouth clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered in Revere and Brockton. Yarmouth will administer just Johnson & Johnson shots.

Walk-in appointments are now accepted to receive an immunization at more than than 250 of Stop & Shop’s pharmacy locations across the Northeast.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)