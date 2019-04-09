SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Police say three student-athletes at Bryant University in Rhode Island have been charged in connection with an alleged assault on campus.

Smithfield police say 19-year-old Joseph Kasperzyk, of New Haven, Connecticut; 20-year-old Zahir Williams, of New York City; and 20-year-old Shelton McNeal, of Lakeland, Florida, were charged Monday with simple assault and other offenses.

Police say residents of a campus townhouse were awoken at 2 a.m. Sunday by people banging on bedroom doors. Police say the suspects assaulted two residents and broke a TV.

The NCAA Division 1 school in statement said Kasperzyk has been suspended from the basketball team and Williams and McNeal have been suspended from the football team.

They were released on $1,000 bond. Their cases weren’t listed in online court records and it’s unclear if they have lawyers.

