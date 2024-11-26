GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three students at Mount Wachusett Community College were struck by a bus Tuesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., a MART bus hit the students in Lot B of the school’s Gardner Campus while it was attempting to make a turn, school officials confirmed.

“The three students who were struck were evaluated on scene and transported with non-life threatening injuries to local hospitals. All three were alert and communicating with officers and first responders.”

The college said they are making counselors available throughout the day for any community member who may benefit from their services.

