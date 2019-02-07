KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHDH) — Three middle school students in Missouri were hurt after their school bus overturned on an icy road.

The bus was traveling down an icy hill when it hit a curb and roll over in Kansas City, authorities said.

The three students on board, including one in a wheelchair, were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

A driver and a bus monitor who were also on board reportedly refused medical treatment.

Kansas City had been dealing with freezing rain.

