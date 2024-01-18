YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Three students in Yarmouth were taken to a hospital for evaluation Thursday after authorities say they ingested “an unknown substance” on a bus before arriving at school.

The Yarmouth Police Department said the incident appeared to involve three students from Dennis Yarmouth Middle School. According to police, it was just after 9 a.m. when a school resource officer learned a student was in the nurse’s office, ” experiencing a reaction to an unknown substance they had consumed.”

“The student reported consuming part of a chocolate bar on the bus before arriving at school,” Yarmouth PD stated on its Facebook page.

The police department said that upon investigating, officials found two other students had also consumed the same item, though were not showing any symptoms.

All three were later taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation as a result.

In a statement sent to 7NEWS, the superintendent of Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School District said that all of the students involved were doing well as of noontime and had been connected with their families.

“At this time, we are unable to confirm exactly what the students ingested,” Superintendent Marc J. Smith said. “The school will continue to investigate.”

