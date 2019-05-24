RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Three students were injured in a crash involving a school bus on Interstate 93 in Randolph Friday morning.

Troopers responding to the area of exit 5 around 7 a.m. found a dump truck had rear-ended a Norfolk County Agricultural High School bus, state police said.

There were 15 students on board the bus at the time of the crash, three of whom were taken to South Shore Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash did not result in any lane closures.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.