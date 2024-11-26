GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three students at Mount Wachusett Community College were struck by a bus Tuesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., a MART bus hit the students in Lot B of the school’s Gardner campus while it was attempting to make a turn, school officials confirmed.

“The three students who were struck were evaluated on scene and transported with non-life-threatening injuries to local hospitals. All three were alert and communicating with officers and first responders,” the school said.

The MART bus was left with a shattered front windshield from the impact.

“A light pole just got knocked down, and a MART van’s window getting cracked open,” said Terrell Woodson, a student who witnessed the crash.

The crash left fellow students shaken.

“[You’d think] you’d be safe on the sidewalk and not expecting to be hit by a bus,” said another student.

The college said it made counselors available throughout the day for community members.

The Gardner bus crash comes just 12 days after another MART bus jumped the curb at the bus terminal in Fitchburg, leaving a man trapped underneath the vehicle.

“Certainly will be meeting with our operating company to establish — again, they do their regular trainings and whatnot — but certainly we will be meeting with them, because two accidents in two weeks. We certainly want to look to make sure that’s all being done,” said Bruno Fisher, a MART bus administrator.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

