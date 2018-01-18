3 survive after snowmobile plunges into icy pond

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say a man and two girls are recovering after falling through a frozen pond.

The Maine Warden Service says 43-year-old Eli Strauss, of Mount Desert Island, was using a snowmobile Wednesday night on Long Pond to pull his 12-year-old daughter and her 12-year-old friend on a tube. The snowmobile broke through ice, but the three managed to swim to shore.

Officials say Strauss’ wife called authorities when three didn’t return home. Officials say they later found Strauss walking through the woods, looking for help.

Authorities say all three were rescued and treated for hypothermia at Mount Desert Island Hospital.

