BOSTON (WHDH) - Three suspects were arraigned in court Monday afternoon after their arrest in connection with a smash-and-grab at a high-end watch shop on Boylston Street in Boston last week.

Boston police said officers first responded around 5:50 p.m. on Friday to the watch shop after a report of an armed robbery in progress. In court, prosecutors said the suspects wore masks and used hammers to smash cases. Prosecutors said the suspects allegedly stole eight watches worth a total of $200,000.

Police announced the arrests of Akari Cummings, Jaydrian Diaz and Isiah McPherson on Saturday.

In court, Diaz used his jumpsuit to cover his face and head, holding his handcuffed wrists in front of him.

Prosecutors said the suspects allegedly fled the scene in a car with a fourth suspect, who was still on the loose as of Monday afternoon. Officers later surrounded the getaway car, at which point prosecutor Christian Pasciak said the car’s driver held up a semi-automatic gun.

Pasciak said the driver flashed the gun at officers “before fumbling it and dropping it on the driver’s side floor.”

Pasciak said the four suspects got out of the car, with one of them shoving one of the officers. Pasciak said the suspects then all took off in different directions. The three suspects who were in court on Monday have their own attorneys.

During proceedings, one attorney asked how prosecutors know they have the right suspects if all the people accused in the smash-and-grab were masked at the time.

Cummings, Diaz and McPherson were all held without bail pending a hearing later this week.

