3 suspects arrested following 2-hour manhunt in Braintree set to face a judge

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Three suspects who sparked a multi-agency manhunt in the South Shore on Tuesday are set to face a judge Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Melik Harrison, 20, of Plymouth, Matthew Gardner-Toney, 25, of Boston, and Dennis Ortiz, 25, of Dorchester, will be arraigned in Quincy District Court.

Harrison has three outstanding warrants and was wanted in connection with a shootout between two groups of people in the parking lot of the Algonquin Terrace housing complex in Plymouth last month, according to state police.

Troopers pursuing a car being operated by a man possibly connected to the Plymouth shooting followed the vehicle off of Route 3 to the area of Allen Street in Braintree around 2 p.m., where witnesses reported seeing three black men fleeing from the car toward Weymouth Landing, Braintree police said.

“You could hear the police cars, sirens and I heard a screech and then three guys ran through the parking lot and jumped the fence,” witness Rob Roper said.

Braintree Public Schools were placed into lockdown while state and local police searched for the suspects.

The men were found hiding under a train bridge following a two-hour manhunt, Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois said.

“We believed they were dangerous, we didn’t know if they were armed,” Dubois explained, “so we had a big response from multiple agencies and it was a long search.”

There were no reported injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)