3 suspects arrested in connection with violent Manchester, NH robbery

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Three New Hampshire residents are facing criminal charges after police say they violently robbed a woman in Manchester early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported robbery on Penacook Street around 1 a.m. spoke with a woman who said she had just been robbed by three people she knew, who she identified as Tiffany Soto and Edwin Soto, both of Manchester, and Kevin Karam, 41, of Nashua, as the three suspects.

The victim said Tiffany Soto approached her, pulled her hair, forced her to the ground, and physically assaulted her. Then, Edwin Soto, 28, and Karam allegedly took her purse and several other items before the trio left in a “beat-up pickup truck,” police said.

All three were arrested on a robbery charge after officers stopped the suspect vehicle in the area.

Edwin Soto was also arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled drug after he was allegedly found to have drugs on him.

The three suspects will be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court on Thursday afternoon.

