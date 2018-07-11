3 suspects arrested in the 2017 murder of a Haverhill grad

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Three suspects have been taken into police custody for the murder of an 18-year-old who was shot while answering the door at his house.

Nicholas Mandato, Thomas Warner, and Kenneth Pitts all of Deleware, were arrested Wednesday for the murder of 18-year-old Bryce Finn who was shot just days after graduating from Haverhill High School, according to Essex County District Attormey Jonathan Blodgett.

In June of 2017 Police responded to reports of a shooting on Rainbow Dr. in Haverhill.

Witnesses told police the suspect knocked on Finn’s door and shot him in the chest when he answered it. The suspects then fled the scene. Police said they do not believe it was a random act and think Finn had been targeted.

The three suspects are being held in the Sussex Correction Institution in Georgetown Delaware. They are expected to be arraigned on July 12 in Haverhill District Court.

