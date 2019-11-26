3 suspects in custody after abandoned car triggers massive manhunt in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) – Three suspects who ditched their car in Braintree following a pursuit that started in Plymouth have been taken into custody after an extensive multi-agency manhunt on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers tracked down the three men, 20-year-old Melik Harrison of Plymouth, 25-year-old Mathew Gardner-Toney of Boston and 25-year-old Dennis Ortiz of Dorchester according to the Braintree Police Department.

Melik was wanted in connection with a shootout between two groups of people in the parking lot of the Algonquin Terrace housing complex in Plymouth last month.

Troopers pursuing a car possibly connected to the shooting followed the driver off of Route 3, where witnesses reported seeing three black men fleeing an abandoned SUV on Allen Street toward Weymouth Landing, according to Massachusetts State Police.

They were found hiding underneath a train bridge.

“You could hear the police cars, sires and I heard a screech and then three guys ran through the parking lot and jumped the fence,” witness Rob Roper said.

Braintree High School temporarily held dismissal due to police activity near Weymouth Landing but students have since been released.

Plymouth Police Chief Michael E. Botieri said the Oct. 16 shooting was not random.

“We believe they were dangerous, we didn’t know if they were armed,” Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois said. “So we had a big response from multiple agencies and it was a long search. It was about two hours.”

There were no reported injuries.

Melik was wanted on three outstanding warrants.

All three are due to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Wednesday.

No additional information was immediately available.

*****UPDATE: All 3 suspects in custody.**** — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) November 26, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)