3 suspects set to face a judge following violent home break-in in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people are due in court following a violent Stoughton home break-in where one victim defended himself by stabbing his attacker in the leg late Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a break-in on Canton Street around 10:15 p.m. learned over the radio that someone had been stabbed, according to Stoughton police.

Upon arrival to what police called a “chaotic” scene, they encountered a number of witnesses reporting that several people had broken into the home and attacked them.

Officers also discovered a lengthy trail of blood, police said.

A state police trooper who heard the radio traffic went to Good Samaritan Hospital and confirmed that the person who had been stabbed was there.

Witnesses told officers that a 16-year-old male had repeatedly stomped on one victim, identified as an 18-year-old man, leaving shoe marks on his chest.

Fearing for his life, the victim grabbed a knife and stabbed the 16-year-old in the leg, police said.

The stabbing caused a significant injury that required surgery but police say he is expected to survive.

Stoughton police officers joined the state police trooper at Good Samaritan Hospital, where they arrested three people as a result of their continued investigation.

Cameron McGarry, 20, of Stoughton, and Jacob Oknin, 18, of Sharon, are each facing a charge of conspiracy to commit a crime, police said.

Anthony Myers, 23, of Holbrook, is facing charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony, assault and battery and conspiracy to commit a crime, police added.

An investigation is ongoing and police say they expect more charges will be filed at a later date.

All three suspects are slated to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court on Wednesday.

At this time, police say there are no plans on charging the 18-year-old man who reportedly stabbed his attacker.

