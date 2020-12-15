EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for three suspects accused of stealing multiple packages from a home in Everett.

The suspected thieves took the packages from 120 Wyllis Ave., according to Everett police.

They were using a stolen National Grid van during the thefts, which has since been recovered, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Everett police at 617-389-5063.

@everettpolicema is looking for the public's help in identifying the following suspects wanted for multiple package thefts from 120 Wyllis Ave. The stolen Nation Grid van they were using has been recovered. Any information please contact the EDP CIU at (617)389-5063. pic.twitter.com/4zdgQdTM3o — Chief Steve Mazzie (@ChiefMazzie) December 15, 2020

