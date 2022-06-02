BOSTON (WHDH) - Three T operators injured in an MBTA Green Line collision Wednesday night have since been released from the hospital, while one remains hospitalized with non-serious injuries.

A portion of the Green Line is being replaced by shuttle buses Thursday after the accident.

The buses will operate between the Park Street and Lechmere Stations as T service remains suspended between Park Street and North Station. MBTA officials have advised riders to take the Orange Line if possible. The Blue Line is also impacted– those trains will bypass Government Center, and riders are advised to use the Bowdoin or State Street stops instead.

The Green Line crash happened around 9:30 Wednesday night, when two trains– one empty and one carrying about two dozen passengers– side-swiped each other. MBTA officials said that the trains emerged out of different tunnels at the Government Center stop. Both trains derailed, and four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Boston Emergency Medical Services. The cause of the accident remains unclear, and investigations are ongoing. No passengers were injured.

“I’ve been riding on (the Green Line) for like 50 years,” said commuter Richard Costa. “It’s a little scary.”

The MBTA is looking to fix issues like this in the future, and recently announced a new project called the Green Line Protection System. The MBTA is slated to begin work on the project next month. The goal is to change equipment to avoid train-on-train collisions, and add red light signal protection and speed enforcement. That system is expected to be fully installed by 2023.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said an infusion of funds would help the T.

“We continue to see the consequences if we continue to kick the can down the road and aren’t putting the funding in to really repair, and make sure that our infrastructure is as updated as it needs to be,” she said.

