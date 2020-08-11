BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were taken into custody and one firearm was recovered following reports of shots fired in Dorchester late Monday night, police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Wilcock Street around 11:30 p.m. apprehended three suspects and seized a firearm, according to Boston police.

Their names have not been released.

Police say that no person was shot.

Dozens of evidence markers could be seen on the ground.

No additional information has been released.

