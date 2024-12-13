ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a home in Abington late Thursday night, officials said.

Four people were in the car when it went through the house at High and Ashland streets, according to the Abington Fire Department. Three of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The people who live in the home were upstairs when the crash happened, so they were not injured, the department said. However, they had to find a place to stay for the night due to concerns about structural damage.

Police said a teenager was driving the car at the time and that they will face charges.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)