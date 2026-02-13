MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - SKY 7 HD was above Curry College in Milton where school officials say a car crash sent a student to the hospital. One car flipped over onto its roof and the other car landed on top of the first car.

“I’m like ‘this is crazy’. Its like a really bad accident,” Jack Crosby said, Curry College student.

Crosby was driving by at the time. He took out his cellphone and started recording.

“I was like, ‘wow! I can’t believe this is happening right now,'” Crosby said.

Police said it happened just before noon as one of the cars was turning into the Curry campus.

“I remember hearing the screech of tires and a thump,” Jamie Dahmer said, who lives near the crash scene.

The cars were wedged between a stone sign and a utility pole.

“Based on what the vehicles looked like when they arrived, it was definitely seems enough to have had an entrapment,” Milton fire chief Jeff Murphy said.

First responders found that the two drivers and one passenger all had seatbelts on and managed to get out of the wreck on their own.

