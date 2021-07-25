READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-95 northbound in Reading, police said.

Troopers responding to reports of a wrong-way crash on I-95 northbound north of I-93 in Reading around 1 a.m. found a vehicle fully engulfed in a fire. The second vehicle involved in the crash had reportedly fled the scene.

Two people from the vehicle on fire were taken to Lahey Hospital, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers found the vehicle that had fled the scene on Route 28 in Stoneham, and the driver was also taken to Lahey Hospital.

I-95 northbound in Reading remained closed while the Reading Fire Department worked to knock down the fire and clear large amounts of water from the roadway, police said. MassDOT was also on the scene.

Traffic was driving around the scene onto the grass and back onto the highway. All lanes were reopened at 3 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police.

