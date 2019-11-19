3 taken to hospital after incident involving cleaning chemicals at Red Robin in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a hazardous materials incident involving a mixture of cleaning chemicals at a Red Robin restaurant in Woburn on Tuesday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported hazmat situation at the Washington Street restaurant evacuated the building, according to the Woburn Fire Department.

The fire chief said cleaning chemicals were mixed together in the kitchen but officials do not know which materials were mixed.

Everyone in the restaurant was evacuated and three employees were hospitalized, the chief said. He said their injuries were not considered to be serious.

Firefighters and a Hazmat team are preparing to enter the building to determine what chemicals have been mixed and then clean up the spill.

No additional information was immediately available.

The general manager at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Burlington died earlier this month after inhaling fumes from a highly acidic detergent that was being mixed to be used as a floor cleaner.

Fire department has pushed the media back. They say 1 person was hospitalized because of a mix of cleaning chemicals. More info soon @7News pic.twitter.com/STiibbASod — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) November 19, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)