3 teenage boys in custody after Litchfield woman found dead

LITCHFIELD, Maine (AP) — Three teenage boys are in custody in connection with the death of a woman in Litchfield.

State police spokesman Steve McCausland says the body of 47-year-old Kimberly Mironovas was found just after 2 a.m. Sunday in her home.

Three male teenagers have been taken into custody, and officials say further information is forthcoming about juvenile court proceedings.

