DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Several mopeds remained outside a Dorchester home where police said a moped owner battled a group of juveniles who tried stealing a ride.

Police say the victim fought the kids off and then police chased them down the street. The juvenile girls allegedly broke a fence trying to get away.

Nehru Manoo watched from his porch where he saw three boys with the girls get away.

Police say they arrested three girls, 17, 16, and 13, but neighbors said it wasn’t easy.

“One of the small girls was cursing,” Manoo said.

“It’s kind of been a trend to go steal mopeds and ride around on them,” Melissa Tavares said.

Tavares, a neighbor nearby, didn’t want to appear on camera, but she and other wondered where the girls’ parents were.

“I feel like these kids don’t have a lot of structure, you know consequences for things and so,” Tavares said. “It’s the parents. Look at last night. And they’re no more than 12 or 13. They should be home doing their home, schoolwork? Their homework or whatever?”

