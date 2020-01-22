3 teens arrested after loaded gun recovered in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three teenagers are facing charges after authorities found a loaded handgun during an investigation in Dorchester.

Officers responding to reports of a person with a gun outside the post office on Washington Street searched the three teens upon arrival and found a loaded Walter PK380 firearm with one round in the chamber and 6 rounds in the magazine, according to a release issued by police.

The 17-year-old juvenile of Braintree was charged with Delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The 15-year-old juvenile of Providence, RI was charged with Delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The 14-year-old juvenile of Dorchester was also found to be in possession of a stolen Boston Bluebike. They were charged with Delinquent to wit; buying, receiving stolen property.

All three are due to be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court.

