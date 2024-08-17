HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three teens are facing criminal charges after a vehicle slammed through the front door of a smoke shop in Hudson early Saturday morning and merchandise was stolen, officials said.

Officers responding to a burglar alarm activation at DAB Smoke Shop on Washington Street around 3:30 a.m. found the front entrance of the store smashed and put out a notification to be on the lookout for a vehicle with damage consistent with backing through a storefront entrance, according to Hudson Police Chief Richard P. DiPersio.

Soon after, an officer with the Marlboro Police Department radioed that they had spotted a damaged vehicle and it was stopped with the assistance of a state trooper in the area.

After an investigation, a 15-year-old from Boston, a 16-year-old from Quincy, and a 17-year-old from Danvers were arrested. A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered stolen merchandise.

Two suspects were held on bail, and the third was released to their legal guardians. They will be arraigned in Framingham Juvenile Court.

“This is an example of strong police work, and it should send a message that break-ins and burglaries at our local businesses will not be tolerated,” DiPersio said in a statement.” We have tremendous relationships with our neighboring agencies, and that teamwork was on full display early Saturday morning, resulting in the arrests of three juveniles in this audacious and brazen criminal act.”

