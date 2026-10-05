NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three juvenile suspects were arrested following a home invasion in Norwood Sunday night, according to Norwood Police Chief Christopher Padden.

Norwood police said they responded to a report of a home invasion and armed robbery inside a home in the area of Chapel Street at approximately 2:10 p.m. Responding officers learned that three male suspects had fled the area after displaying a firearm, pistol-whipping and taking several items from the victim.

Police eventually located and detained one suspect near the Norwood Central train station.

Officers were then alerted to two individuals matching the descriptions of the remaining suspects near Washington Street and Walnut Avenue. When officers tried to stop the individuals, they fled on foot in the direction of Press Avenue and Washington Street. They were arrested shortly after a brief foot pursuit at gunpoint and without injury, police said.

Police also recovered a 9mm handgun and a magazine containing nine rounds of ammunition from the area where the suspects fled. A firearm laser attachment was also recovered from one of the backpacks associated with the suspects, police said.

The juvenile suspects, ages 15, 16, and 17, are all residents of Boston. Police said one of them was known to the victim. They each face multiple charges, including home invasion, robbery, conspiracy, and possession of a firearm.

The incident remains under investigation by the Norwood Police Department.

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