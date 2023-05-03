WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - What started as an officer investigating a slow-moving car in Wellesley ended with the arrests of three teens after a pursuit and search in Needham, according to officials.

The Wellesley Police Department said the arrests occurred Tuesday morning on May 2, after an officer on patrol originally saw a car travelling “at a very low rate of speed” on Colburn Road around 1:45 a.m.

According to Wellesley PD, the car fled as the officer attempted to approach it, similar to two chases that happened in the same neighborhood a week ago.

In those cases, one pursuit ended with a suspect fleeing on foot after striking a fire hydrant, while the other was ended for safety reasons after the suspect entered Newton while driving “extremely recklessly.” Both occurred on the same night and involved vehicles stolen from a driveway on Arnold Road.

In the case of Tuesday’s pursuit, police ran the vehicle’s plates and found it had been stolen from Great Plain Avenue the day before. Officers followed the car down Forest Street as it headed into Needham, where the town’s police department joined the pursuit before it was discontinued due to safety concerns.

Wellesley officials said the car then hit a curb while heading onto Highland Avenue, towards Route 95, causing damage to the vehicle and smoke that Needham officers followed before finding it disabled on Highland and Oakland Street.

Three occupants allegedly fled the vehicle, with one of the suspects soon arrested by a Needham officer while the remaining two fled into nearby backyards.

Authorities went on to establish a perimeter around the area, with Wellesley PD deploying a UAV/Drone. Officials said Massachusetts State Police and Quincy police K-9 units were also called to the scene, and that the remaining suspects were soon found hiding near a shed after the K9s were deployed. Police also located the key fob from the stolen vehicle.

All three suspects were brought back to the Wellesley Police Station and were described as being 15-year-old juveniles from Medford, Somerville, and Brockton.

The suspects were later released to their parents and are due in Dedham Juvenile Court later this month to be arraigned on a charge of receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

The police department said an investigation into the vehicle theft is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)