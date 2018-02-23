3 teens charged in armed home invasion in Andover

ANDOVER, Mass. (WHDH) — Three teenagers were arrested for allegedly breaking into an Andover house and robbing the homeowners at gunpoint.

The robbery happened at a house on Regency Ridge early Thursday morning. The homeowners told police they were woken up by a loud noise coming from downstairs.

When the man went to check it out, police said he came face-to-face with three men wearing masks and armed with guns. The suspects allegedly demanded money from the man.

Police said the woman stayed upstairs and called 911 but the line disconnected. It was enough for police to get a location and they arrested the three 18-year-olds. Police said the suspects were found in their car with stolen money.

The suspects face several charges, including armed robbery, possession of a stun gun and carrying a dangerous weapon. They are being held on $500,000 bond.

