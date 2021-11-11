SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Three teens were extricated from the wrecked car they were riding in and hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash in New Hampshire on Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a single-car crash on Pond Street in Salem just before 8:30 p.m. found three people trapped inside a 2004 Ford Mustang that had slammed into a tree, according to Salem Police Chief Joel Dolan.

Fire crews extricated the teenagers from the Mustang and two of them flown to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries. The third victim was taken by ambulance to Boston with serious injuries.

All of the victims were between the age of 17 and 19, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Salem police Sgt. Michael McCarthy at 603-893-1911.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)