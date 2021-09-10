WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three teens are facing charges after a violent fight broke out in front of Burncoat Junior High School in Worcester Friday afternoon.

A school administrator warned the resource officer that a fight in which weapons were involved had started outside the school around 2 p.m., according to a release issued by the department.

The officer pursued a 15-year-old boy who fled the fight in the direction of the high school after allegedly hitting the school’s principal several times. They placed him under arrest in the backyard of a Burncoat Street home and police say he was carrying a large kitchen knife.

A 16-year-old boy, who was also said to be involved in the brawl and carrying a knife in his waistband, was taken into custody when other officers arrived at the scene.

An 18-year-old man was also placed under arrest.

None of the teenagers are students at the school and all are facing trespassing charges. The 15 and 16-year-old boys are facing additional charges for possessing dangerous weapons on school property and the youngest of the group is facing a third charge for assaulting a school employee.

