BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three New York teenagers rescued a 15-year-old drowning on Cape Cod Wednesday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a person who had jumped from Craigville Bridge into the water in Centerville at 2:30 p.m. found a 15-year-old had lost consciousness after jumping off the bridge, officials said. Two teenagers from Red Hook, New York, who were fishing on the bridge, jumped in after him and pulled him to safety while another teenager assisted from the bridge.

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital. No other information was immediately available.

