3 Tennessee men arrested after 9 illegal firearms seized in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Tennessee men are facing charges after a slew of illegal firearms were seized during a bust in Brockton on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responded to the area of 35 Longworth Ave. around 11 a.m. after a man told police that he had seen three men with guns behind a building, the Brockton Enterprise reports.

Christopher Smart, 18, Domenick Everett Barshaw, 18, and Theodore Eugene Baskette, 20, all of Tennessee, were taken into custody after police said they were found to be in possession of nine guns, including a rifle, high-capacity magazines, and an array of ammunition.

A handgun was said to be visible on the floor of the Honda Accord in which they were riding in, as well as several rounds that were scattered around inside the car, police spokesman Darren Duarte told the newspaper.

Other weapons, face masks, and red handkerchiefs were also found in the car.

None of the men had a license to carry weapons, according to police.

They were all arrested on illegal gun and ammunition charges.

It’s not clear why the men were in Massachusetts.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)