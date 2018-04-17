BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans cheered on Mary Shertenlieb, wife of Boston sports talk radio host Rich Shertenlieb, as she became the last person to cross the finish line at the Boston Marathon.

Shertenlieb, a 3-time cancer survivor, said she had to stop running after 15-and-a-half miles as she experienced signs of hypothermia.

Several hours later, she picked up where she left off and eventually crossed the finish line with her husband.

“My knees are giving out and rich was like, ‘you’ve got this you’ve got this,'” Shertenlieb explained.

This was part of an overall tough day for the runners.

The cold and rainy conditions forced hundreds of runners to be treated in medical tents. Many for hypothermia.

“They just can’t run anymore. They’re shivering. They just can’t go on,” said Wellesley Fire Chief Charles Digiandomenico

A number of runners who trained for months for the big race were told that they couldn’t rejoin.

Some admitted it was a challenge not to quit in the freezing rain.

“Just being soaked. You can’t get warm. My hands are frozen,” said runner Kelsey Gurganus.

Still, runners and spectators said the Boston Marathon is too special to let mother nature take that away.

