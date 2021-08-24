BOSTON (WHDH) - Three EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Massachusetts on Monday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Henri plodded east across the state, toppling trees and flooding roadways on its way out to sea.

A small, brief tornado touched down just west of I-495 near the Marlborough Water Treatment Center around 11:40 a.m., went over a business park, and traveled northwest a short distance before dissipating just north of Cedar Hill Street, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado was only on the ground for about a minute and traveled just shy of a mile.

Several eyewitnesses reported seeing tree branches lifted in the air.

A second small tornado caused some damage between 175 and 198 Main Street in Bolton around 12:30 p.m., the NWS said. One tree was sent crashing down on some wires, and a large branch was ripped from another.

The NWS also confirmed that a third tornado touched down along Great Road near the Stow Police Department just after 1 p.m. This tornado knocked down a large tree as well as a large branch that fell across the road.

All three tornadoes were short-lived and they ranged in wind speeds of 60 to 70 miles per hour.

The severe weather persisted into early Tuesday morning, knocking a tree onto a car in one Boston neighborhood.

In Quincy, heavy rain led to rising floodwaters that left motorists stranded. Major roadways were also left flooded in Braintree.

No deaths have been attributed to Henri.

