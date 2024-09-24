MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Tufts men’s lacrosse players are out of the hospital after getting sick during a dangerous workout.

Three other student-athletes are still in the hospital.

12 players were treated, nine of which were hospitalized after they suffered from a condition known as rhabdo caused by overexertion.

The workout session was led by a Navy SEAL who is a Tufts alum.

The university said the school has appointed an independent investigator.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox