MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Tufts men’s lacrosse players are out of the hospital after getting sick during a dangerous workout.

Three other student-athletes are still in the hospital.

12 players were treated, nine of which were hospitalized after they suffered from a condition known as rhabdo caused by overexertion.

The workout session was led by a Navy SEAL who is a Tufts alum.

The university said the school has appointed an independent investigator.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)