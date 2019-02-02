3 UNH football players arrested following fight at fraternity party

DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Three football players at the University of New Hampshire were arrested after police say a number of assaults occurred at a party on Jan. 26.

Quinlen Dean, Kyle Hamper, and Jackson Housman, all students and football players, have been charged with a count of riot, which is a felony charge.

A Durham police officer on patrol around midnight said he witnessed a fight on the lawn of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house at 2 Strafford Ave.

The fight allegedly began after a fraternity member refused entry to let one man enter the fraternity house, according to police. That person reportedly left and came back with more men and forced their way into the party.

One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries and was released.

Police are expecting more arrests to follow.

