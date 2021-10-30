BARRINGTON, R.I. (AP) — Three teachers in a Rhode Island school district have been placed on unpaid leave for two months because they aren’t vaccinated for COVID-19, a teachers’ union said.

The National Education Association, Rhode Island said the three Barrington teachers are among some in the district who have chosen not to get vaccinated because they believe it will present them with an undue hardship. The teachers face termination on Jan. 1 if they don’t get their shots, the Providence Journal reported.

The union has asked the Barrington School Committee for alternatives to termination for non-compliant members. They have requested the teachers be allowed to use mitigation measures such as testing, sanitation and masking.

