3 vehicles damaged by ice falling from Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE, Mass. (AP) — Police say several vehicles were damaged by chunks of ice that fell from the higher reaches of a Massachusetts bridge.

One vehicle had to be towed from the scene after a piece of ice smashed through its windshield as it drove across the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne at about 6 a.m. Monday.

Two other damaged vehicles were driven from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police Sgt. Wallace Perry says the more than 1,400-foot bridge that carries U.S. Route 6 across the Cape Cod Canal is expected to remain open.

