3 VT residents arrested in connection with early morning Fall River shooting

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Vermont residents were arrested early Wednesday morning in Fall River after officers responding to a report of shots fired found drugs in a vehicle, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 24 Branch St. about 2 a.m. spoke with a man who said he was being shot and was currently hiding from a potential shooter, according to Fall River police.

As they searched the area, two officers noticed a suspicious vehicle parked at the intersection of Morgan and Fourth streets and arrested the occupants after allegedly finding a .22-caliber revolver, a semi-automatic BB-gun replica pistol, 13 grams of heroin, a Gabapentin pill, and $321 in cash.

Lawrence Francis, 29, of Sutton, and Kayla Cowdrey, 28, of Lunenberg, were arrested on charges of assault and battery by discharging a firearm, possessing a non-large-capacity firearm without an LTC, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possessing Class A and E drugs.

Jonathan Argyle, 26, of Lunenburg, was arrested on a charge of carrying a loaded firearm in public.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, suffering non-life-threatening injuries to his tricep and hand.

