3 women accused of stealing $9K worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Seekonk

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Three women are facing theft charges after they were allegedly busted on Thursday with handbags, shopping baskets, and trash bags filled with stolen merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Seekonk.

Kyronne Williams, 36, of Seekonk, Denaisha Stephenson, 28, and Amyna Adams, 30, both of Hartford, Connecticut, have been charged with larceny over $1,200, conspiracy to commit a felony, receiving stolen property over $1,200, and organized retail crime, according to the Seekonk Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a larceny in progress at the Ulta Beauty on Commerce Way around 3 p.m. encountered the women just as they were leaving the store with stolen items in hand, police said.

An investigation is said to have determined that the women had stolen more than $9,000 in various beauty products.

All three women have also been linked to previous larcenies at the store, as well as at other Ulta Beauty locations across the region, according to police.

“It would appear the stolen merchandise was sold to assorted salons, bodegas, stores and individuals for cash,” investigators wrote in a press release.

Similar crimes in Rhode Island and Connecticut remain under investigation.

Additional charges could be filed against the women.

