3 women sue Texans QB Deshaun Watson for alleged sex assault

DALLAS (AP) — Three masseuses are suing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for alleged sexual assault. They accuse the star player of a “disturbing pattern” of behavior toward women. The lawsuits were filed this week. The 25-year-old has broadly denied that he acted inappropriately and said he looks forward to clearing his name. He said in a Tuesday statement, “I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.” A lawyer for the women did not immediately respond to questions. A Houston police spokeswoman declined to comment on whether any of the incidents were reported to police. According to the suits, the women live in Texas, Oregon and Georgia and work giving massages.

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA is relaxing some of its health and safety protocols for individuals who are fully vaccinated. The changes include fewer mandated coronavirus tests, no quarantine requirements following contact tracing issues and even the ability to visit restaurants again. Only one team — the New Orleans Pelicans — has publicly acknowledged a team-wide vaccination effort so far, doing so this past weekend after state rules in Louisiana were amended and made it possible for the team to start the process for players, coaches and staff. No one in the NBA will be considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after receiving the final vaccine dose.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees and Mets will be allowed to start the season with a maximum 20% capacity. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that the Yankees could have up to 10,850 fans for their April 1 opener against Toronto at Yankee Stadium and the Mets could have up to 8,384 for their April 8 home opener against Miami at Citi Field. Attendees will have to provide proof of immunization against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test. That requirement will be re-evaluated in mid-May.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres’ home game tonight against the Boston Bruins will go on as scheduled, “as of now.” The teams issued the same announcement today based on the results of COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. The Sabres canceled their pregame practice after a member of their staff was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The Bruins also canceled their session after a player was placed in the protocol.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Matt Jones has tied the course record at PGA National in the first round of the Honda Classic with a 9-under 61. Brian Harman shot a 61 at PGA National in the second round of the 2012 Honda. Tiger Woods shot a 62 in the final round that same year. Until today, they were the only rounds of 8 under or better since the event moved to PGA National 15 years ago. Jones, an Australian ranked No. 83 in the world, was flawless with nine birdies and no bogeys. He strung together four consecutive birdies on holes 2-5 to grab the early lead, then added birdies on the par-4 11th and 13th before revving up again for the finish.

