WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Worcester men are due to be arraigned on firearms charges after police say they fired at two cars on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and a state trooper who was in the area briefly followed the suspect vehicle, according to the Worcester Police Department.

An officer working a construction detail in the area of Granite and Bridgeport streets spotted the vehicle and signaled for the driver to pull over. Police say the driver initially refused, then complied, then sped off.

Not long after that, the car was found unoccupied in the woods near an auto repair business on Granite Street with a firearm inside. A second firearm, which appeared to be thrown from the car, was also found nearby.

One of the suspects was found near Park Hill Road and the others were found on Nyland Street.

Two vehicles on Aetna Street were struck by bullets. There were no reported injuries.

Anslem Kollie, 20, Aaron Guzeh, 22 and Shalon Kollie, 18, are all expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

